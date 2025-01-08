Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.54 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.31). Crimson Tide shares last traded at GBX 107.75 ($1.34), with a volume of 2,904 shares.

Crimson Tide Stock Up 2.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,775.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

About Crimson Tide

(Get Free Report)

Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.