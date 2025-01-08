Crimson Tide (LON:TIDE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Crimson Tide plc (LON:TIDE – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 137.54 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 105 ($1.31). Crimson Tide shares last traded at GBX 107.75 ($1.34), with a volume of 2,904 shares.
Crimson Tide Stock Up 2.6 %
The firm has a market cap of £7.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,775.00 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 4.25.
About Crimson Tide
Crimson Tide plc provides mobility solutions and related software development services primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It provides mpro5, a mobile business solution that provides software, Windows Azure cloud infrastructure, and installation and support, as well as job scheduling, alerting, and reporting services.
