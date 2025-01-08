CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 4,979 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 233,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,653,000 after acquiring an additional 180,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,396,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,873. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,849,110. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

