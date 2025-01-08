CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 1,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $469.57 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.38 and a 1-year high of $532.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.08%.

EME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

