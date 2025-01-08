CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in SkyWest in the third quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 1,368.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on SkyWest from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

SkyWest stock opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.28 and a 1-year high of $117.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.98.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $912.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.21 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.53, for a total value of $446,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,831.78. This represents a 8.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 19,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $1,993,373.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,202,889.92. This trade represents a 16.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,467 shares of company stock worth $10,082,596. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

