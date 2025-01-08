CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,133 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in Shell by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 4,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 11.2% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 11,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. grew its stake in Shell by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 52,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Shell by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,972,945 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $408,430,000 after acquiring an additional 55,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.7% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 67,647 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Shell to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.55. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

