CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Jackson Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,471,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,035,000 after purchasing an additional 163,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Jackson Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,047,000 after buying an additional 153,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Jackson Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,187,000 after acquiring an additional 144,530 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Jackson Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,623,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,529,000 after acquiring an additional 98,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 40.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,874,000 after acquiring an additional 300,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $115.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is -22.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory T. Durant bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.28 per share, with a total value of $135,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,036.44. This represents a 4.91 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JXN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

