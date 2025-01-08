CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCL. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $225.11 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.10 and a 1-year high of $258.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

RCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.75.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,593.64. The trade was a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock valued at $94,299,521. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

