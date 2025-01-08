CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $903,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 3,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $286.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $337.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $310.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

