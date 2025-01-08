CWA Asset Management Group LLC Makes New $800,000 Investment in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 705.8% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 346.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 209.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $46.32 on Wednesday. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $48.23. The company has a market capitalization of $622.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.72.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Dividend Announcement

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 23.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CAO Eric R. Fencl sold 9,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $365,500.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 128,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,156,001.12. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Carrara sold 2,500 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $90,675.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,129.67. The trade was a 11.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,547 shares of company stock valued at $661,216 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

