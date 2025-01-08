CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CBRE Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 107,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 82,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 52,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 26,687 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

CBRE stock opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.87 and a 200 day moving average of $119.22.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $238,382.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

