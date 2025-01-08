CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Doximity by 19.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Doximity by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Doximity by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity in the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 50,541.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Doximity from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.23. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.96 and a 52-week high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

