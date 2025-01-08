CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 1/6/2025 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2025 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $358.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2025 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $360.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/2/2025 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/31/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $316.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/18/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $335.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/9/2024 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $320.00 to $345.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $328.00 to $358.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $310.00 to $360.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.
- 11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $306.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of CYBR opened at $343.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,273.75 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $213.05 and a 12-month high of $348.29.
CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.
