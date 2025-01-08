CyberArk Software (CYBR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/6/2025 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $358.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $360.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2025 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $410.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/31/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $316.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $335.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $355.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $355.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $365.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2024 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $320.00 to $345.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $335.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $330.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $345.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $340.00 to $355.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $328.00 to $358.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $310.00 to $360.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $306.00 to $335.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2024 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $340.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CYBR opened at $343.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,273.75 and a beta of 1.13. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $213.05 and a 12-month high of $348.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $240.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.10 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CyberArk Software

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the third quarter valued at about $82,485,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,145,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 224,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160,269 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 223,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,132,000 after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 89.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 167,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,745,000 after purchasing an additional 78,887 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

