Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $333.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $239.00 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $222.53 and a twelve month high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

