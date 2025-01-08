David Foskett Sells 1,004 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) VP David Foskett sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.29, for a total value of $290,447.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,589.82. The trade was a 14.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $288.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.27 and a fifty-two week high of $309.63. The firm has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.12. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.74%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $267.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.2% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

