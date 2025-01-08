Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Critical Analysis

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR – Get Free Report) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Daxor and Titan Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor $2.61 million 14.98 N/A N/A N/A Titan Medical $17.63 million 3.10 $6.95 million $0.05 9.58

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Daxor.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Daxor has a beta of -0.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Daxor and Titan Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daxor 0 0 1 0 3.00 Titan Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Daxor currently has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 206.69%. Given Daxor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Daxor is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Daxor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 59.0% of Daxor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Daxor and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor N/A N/A N/A Titan Medical N/A -82.31% -51.47%

Summary

Daxor beats Titan Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Daxor Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate Of Joseph Feldschuh.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

