Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Given New $87.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

DNLI opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,020 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,680. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $1,107,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,495.83. This trade represents a 14.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,658 shares of company stock worth $1,667,943 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 43.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

