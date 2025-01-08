DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Earns “In-Line” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their in-line rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $20.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XRAY. Leerink Partnrs lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.27.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.3 %

XRAY stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.10 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DENTSPLY SIRONA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,069,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $325,571,000 after buying an additional 3,283,965 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,420,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,326 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,724,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,628,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,059,000 after purchasing an additional 751,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.