Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $137.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.07.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $177.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $96.46 and a one year high of $188.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.41. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,493,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,314,000 after purchasing an additional 558,227 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 368.0% during the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 646,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,594,000 after purchasing an additional 508,504 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1,272.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 245,829 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 67.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 478,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,606,000 after buying an additional 192,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

