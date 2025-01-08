Diversified Trust Co Acquires 19,175 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 85.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,175 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $45,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.14.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.81 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The firm has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

