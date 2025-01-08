Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,124,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $454,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $132,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 255.2% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 73,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $220.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.66 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $244.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

