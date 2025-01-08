Diversified Trust Co Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,326 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in SEA by 15.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 39,564,018 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,730,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295,590 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517,559 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at $587,544,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in SEA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $322,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,059,521 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $283,543,000 after buying an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SE stock opened at $106.44 on Wednesday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.60 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SE shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Phillip Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEA

SEA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.