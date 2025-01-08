Diversified Trust Co Has $2.78 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 340,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY opened at $572.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $590.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $567.57. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $487.66 and a twelve month high of $624.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

