Diversified Trust Co Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 564.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,478 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Prologis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $106.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $98.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.82 and a fifty-two week high of $135.76.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 116.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $142.00) on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

