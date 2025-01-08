Diversified Trust Co Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,161 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.98, for a total value of $974,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,431.64. This trade represents a 7.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,624,965.85. The trade was a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $121.39 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.82 and a 1 year high of $134.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.45. The company has a market cap of $188.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $138.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PM

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.