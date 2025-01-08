Diversified Trust Co Increases Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 408.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 61 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $420.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.12 and a 12-month high of $548.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $475.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $418.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 3.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 4,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.31, for a total value of $2,216,936.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 447 shares in the company, valued at $223,191.57. The trade was a 90.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,235 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,954 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $593.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $471.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.