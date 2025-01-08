Diversified Trust Co Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,070 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,998,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 44.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 15.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.8% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,220. This trade represents a 32.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $524.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.9 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $451.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $452.85 and a 200-day moving average of $383.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.30 and a twelve month high of $510.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.23.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

