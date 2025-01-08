Diversified Trust Co Purchases 1,247 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somnio Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Somnio Financial Group LLC now owns 42,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

VO opened at $265.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.86 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.90.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

