Diversified Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,475 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,484,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,530,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732,801 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 9,940.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $311,937,000 after buying an additional 1,981,458 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Target by 173.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,369,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $369,295,000 after buying an additional 1,502,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Target by 11.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,980,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,555,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 711.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $139.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $25.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.87 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

