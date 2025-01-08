Diversified Trust Co Sells 101 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EG. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Everest Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Everest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Everest Group by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Group

In other Everest Group news, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,330. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. bought 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $348.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,596.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. The trade was a 9.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EG. UBS Group raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Everest Group from $517.00 to $499.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EG

Everest Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $370.96 on Wednesday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $343.76 and a 52-week high of $407.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $368.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.52%.

Everest Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.