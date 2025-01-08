Diversified Trust Co Sells 2,186 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 962.7% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Wix.com by 8.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,792,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wix.com by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,848,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $220.71 on Wednesday. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $117.58 and a one year high of $229.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.28 and its 200-day moving average is $176.91.

WIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wix.com from $184.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.59.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

