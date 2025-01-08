Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.36.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of DCBO opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62 and a beta of 1.56. Docebo has a fifty-two week low of $33.81 and a fifty-two week high of $56.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Docebo in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Docebo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

