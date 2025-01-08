Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$136.96 and traded as high as C$140.34. Dollarama shares last traded at C$139.26, with a volume of 755,891 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on DOL. National Bankshares cut shares of Dollarama from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Dollarama from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$147.00 to C$154.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$145.17.

The firm has a market cap of C$39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 391.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$143.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$136.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.47, for a total transaction of C$76,039.10. Also, Director Stephen Gunn sold 54,950 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.57, for a total value of C$7,779,271.50. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

