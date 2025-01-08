Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.98 and traded as high as C$8.50. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$8.32, with a volume of 156,036 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DBM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.75 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$726.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.33.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products in the United States and Canada. The company offers treated wood; siding and trim; decking and aluminum railing; engineered wood products; roofing products; insulation and wrap products; and lumber and plywood products.

