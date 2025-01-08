Encanto Potash (CVE:EPO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Encanto Potash Corp (CVE:EPO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.06. Encanto Potash shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 100,500 shares.
Encanto Potash Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.25.
About Encanto Potash
Encanto Potash Corp. engages in the exploration and development of potash properties in the province of Saskatchewan, Canada. Its primary property includes a 100% interest in the Muskowekwan First Nation project covering an area of approximately 61,400 acres located to the north of Regina, Saskatchewan.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Encanto Potash
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Encanto Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encanto Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.