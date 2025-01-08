Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EHAB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Enhabit Price Performance

NYSE EHAB opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. Enhabit has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.69 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enhabit

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $34,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,871.36. This trade represents a 4.25 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart M. Mcguigan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,396.10. The trade was a 47.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enhabit

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Enhabit by 242.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 78.2% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000.

About Enhabit

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

