ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on E. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.60 price objective (down previously from $37.50) on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.
ENI Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ENI by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 9.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in ENI by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 111,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ENI by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,479 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.
ENI Company Profile
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
