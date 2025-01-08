EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.78.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on EQT from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Mizuho upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $48.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.12. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $48.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that EQT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of EQT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 18,080.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in EQT by 184.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

