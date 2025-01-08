Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $30.90 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $25.80.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.45.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQNR

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 27.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.