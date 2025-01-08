Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.92.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Ero Copper
Ero Copper Price Performance
Insider Activity at Ero Copper
In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ero Copper
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Disney: Forging a 3-Headed Sports Streaming Giant With Fubo Deal
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How Buffett’s Best and Worst Stock Bets Have Fared 5 Years Later
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Bill Ackman’s Bold Case for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.