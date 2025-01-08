Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ero Copper from C$33.00 to C$31.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$31.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$32.92.

Ero Copper Price Performance

Insider Activity at Ero Copper

Ero Copper stock opened at C$20.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$21.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$25.78. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$18.38 and a one year high of C$32.89. The firm has a market cap of C$2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$19.44 per share, with a total value of C$194,400.00. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

