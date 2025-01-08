Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $290,000 in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 1.1% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TopBuild by 0.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLD opened at $315.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $302.70 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.84.

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.38.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

