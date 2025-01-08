Everence Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 640 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,987,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 477.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,229,000 after purchasing an additional 283,416 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6,071.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 176,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,924,000 after purchasing an additional 173,709 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 871.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 132,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after purchasing an additional 119,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,743,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIX. Northcoast Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $524.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

FIX opened at $451.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.30 and a fifty-two week high of $510.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.85 and a 200 day moving average of $383.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.00, for a total value of $1,053,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,144,220. The trade was a 32.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.81, for a total transaction of $1,939,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,591.90. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $15,431,250 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

