Everence Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,220 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on KDP. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.3 %

KDP opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

