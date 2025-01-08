Everus (NYSE:ECG) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Oppenheimer

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
ECG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Everus from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everus in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Everus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.
Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.
