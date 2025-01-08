Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 1.7 %

Evoke Pharma stock opened at $4.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.15. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evoke Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.