Feeney Siobhan Mc Sells 3,827 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kohl’s Trading Down 1.0 %

KSS opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $13.65 and a 12 month high of $29.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on KSS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 25.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 45,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,541,000 after purchasing an additional 91,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kohl’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.