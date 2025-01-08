FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. Sells 10,467 Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) insider FIERA CAPITAL S.E.C. sold 10,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.89, for a total value of C$93,028.60.

Shares of Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.66 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.18 and a 12 month high of C$10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. The stock has a market cap of C$759.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.54.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$171.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.10 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0905563 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This is an increase from Fiera Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.98%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is presently 159.26%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.75 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC upped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.07.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

