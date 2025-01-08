First County Bank CT Sells 1,650 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First County Bank CT lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2,378.9% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $75.06 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $90.06. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.69.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DD shares. StockNews.com raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DD

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.