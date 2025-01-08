First County Bank CT Sells 762 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First County Bank CT lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $82,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 918,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,125,000 after acquiring an additional 277,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,427 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $191.01 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $170.13 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.63. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.