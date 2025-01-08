Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.08 and traded as low as $0.06. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 6,366 shares traded.

Focus Graphite Stock Up 11.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

