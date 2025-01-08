Forge Global’s (FRGE) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Forge Global Price Performance

NYSE:FRGE opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. Forge Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.33.

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Forge Global had a negative net margin of 95.85% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $19.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that Forge Global will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forge Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forge Global

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,476,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,273,117.24. This trade represents a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 854,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,222.34. This represents a 2.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 354,181 shares of company stock valued at $397,631 in the last 90 days. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Forge Global by 278.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 110,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forge Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 36,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the third quarter valued at $96,000. 40.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

Featured Articles

